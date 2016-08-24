Firm run by Orbán associate gets another construction contract

BBJ

A company headed by István Garancsi, who is close to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and whose firm has already won a number of public procurement contracts, is set to build a new 13,000 square-meter logistics center at Budapest Airport, a report by online news portal hvg.hu says today.

Market Építő Zrt., the firm owned by the prime minister’s close friend Garancsi, will build a large warehouse at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt Airport for parcel courier DHL Express. The latter will fly two aircraft from Budapest to Brussels and Leipzig, where its central depot is located – Népszabadság reported today. The new warehouse and office building will have a floor area of over 13,000 square meters.

According to the 2016 Influence Barometer of independent business and finance portal napi.hu, Garancsi is Hungary’s eighth most influential person. As reported in the BBJ in June 2015, Market Építő previously won a contract worth nearly HUF 40 billion to design and build a brand-new indoor swimming pool complex for the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.