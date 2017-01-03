Fidesz to meet in Visegrád in February

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will reportedly hold a closed-door meeting of governing party Fidesz to kick off the year in Visegrád on February 15-17, discussing the state of the country, according to government-leaning online news portal origo.hu.

The choice of Visegrád as the location of the meeting could be telling, as Orbán has been a vocal supporter of concerns raised by the Visegrád Four countries – the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary – that often criticize the European Unionʼs stance. The last meeting of Fidesz was held in Balatonfüred, on Lake Balaton, during the summer.

Central topics the Visegrád meeting will focus on include “immigration and the European fight against the immigration quota,” writes origo.hu, a news portal that has been well-informed in government matters since it was sold by Magyar Telekom and subsequently dropped reports critical of the government.

A year ago at a Fidesz meeting in Lillafüred, northeast Hungary, public education and healthcare were among the chief topics, while last summerʼs meeting in Balatonfüred focused on migration and last Octoberʼs refugee quota referendum. The latter was declared invalid due to low turnout, although this did not stop the Hungarian government subsequently painting the result as a success and attempting - again unsuccessfully - to enshrine its desired outcome in the constitution.