CEU rejects PM’s allegation of fraudulent operations

Christian Keszthelyi

While the Central European University “utterly rejects” comments by Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán suggesting it has been operating in a fraudulent manner, more than 150 economists, including 17 Nobel Prize winners, have written an open letter to the government urging it to sweep off the table a bill proposal that would force the university to shut its doors in the next academic year.

The scandal around CEU seems to be growing rapidly. During his regular Friday morning interview on Kossuth radio, Orbán said that he believes the “Soros university” enjoys an “unfair advantage” over Hungarian universities because it can award both a Hungarian diploma and an American one. He further suggested that the university is operating in a fraudulent manner, commenting on a draft bill that the government claims will make the activities of all foreign universities more transparent; CEU claims it would force the university to close its doors, and is specifically targeted at iy.

“Central European University (CEU) utterly rejects the Prime Minister of Hungary’s false allegations that CEU is ‘cheating’,” the university said in a press statement sent to the Hungarian International Press Association. “Contrary to the Prime Minister’s statement, there is no current Hungarian law that requires universities to have operations in their home countries in order to award degrees in Hungary. CEU is [CEU emphasis] accredited to award Hungarian and U.S. degrees. We have been lawful partners in Hungarian higher education for 25 years and any statement to the contrary is false. We also note, in contrast to the Prime Ministerʼs statement, we are registered officially under the names Central European University and Közép-európai Egyetem. ”

In a separate report, 444.hu notes that CEU has received an official paper from the Hungarian Education Authority, claiming that the university abides with all related laws, confirming that the university’s accreditation is also acknowledged by the relevant New York body, The Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Meanwhile, leading international economists have addressed a letter to Hungary’s Ambassador to the United States, Réka Szemerkényi, Minister of Human Resources Zoltán Balog and State Minister of Education László Palkovics, asking them to help defend the operations of CEU.

“We have learned with concern about proposed legislation that would make it impossible or impracticable for the Central European University to continue its operations in Budapest,” the letter stars. “It would be a sad outcome for the training of students from the region, for academic research in Hungary, and for our own cooperation with Hungarian academics, if the proposed legislation came into force. We therefore ask, respectfully but in the strongest possible terms, that your government withdraw this legislation,” the letter concludes. It can be read in its entirety here.

But while academics worldwide have come to the defense of CEU, László Toroczkai, the mayor of the border village of Ásotthalom, which has recently made international headlines when it passed a decree banning the public practice of the Muslim faith, said in a Facebook post that the university should not be “cowardly dealt with in a soft manner”, but should be closed “due to national security issues” and “salt should be applied to its remains”. His post was accompanied by a collage of Soros’s head edited onto tentacles, hovering above planet Earth, according to a report by 444.hu.