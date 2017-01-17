Bell receives Commanderʼs Cross from Hungary

Christian Keszthelyi

Colleen Bell, the soon-to-be former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, has been awarded the Commanderʼs Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary, presented by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Bell receives the award today. (Photo: MTI/Noémi Bruzák)

The Hungarian foreign minister acknowledged the ambassador’s work by saying that Bell “arrived in Budapest in a period, two years ago, which was not the best era of bilateral political cooperation, but the situation has changed to a great extent today”, according to the news agency. Szijjártó added that the ambassador is a “good friend” of Hungary, and noted that mutual respect and continuous dialog can lead to successes.

Accepting the award, Bell said that the transatlantic community is facing many challenges, and stressed the gravity of the alliance, joint work and standing by values of importance. She thanked the minister and his ministry for their cooperation, as well as expressing appreciation for the staff at her embassy.

Bell announced she would be leaving her post on January 12, and posted a farewell video today.