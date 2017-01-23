Ahead of Putin visit to Budapest, Szijjártó travels to Moscow

Christian Keszthelyi

After a long period of time, “we see that international processes are helping the development of Hungarian and Russian ties,” Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in Moscow today at a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Szijjártó traveled to Russia in preparation for the scheduled visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Budapest on February 2.

According to a press statement his ministry issued today through the national news agency MTI, Szijjártó said the Hungarian government is “very seriously preparing” for Putin’s visit to Hungary. Szijjártó said he anticipated the meeting with Lavrov not only as a minister, but also as an individual. Lavrov said the current meeting was aimed at preparing for the success of the February summit.

“Russiaʼs and Hungaryʼs leaders have declared their interest in developing political dialogue and cooperating in the areas of trade and economy, investment and innovation, as well as culture and the humanities, and scientific technology,” said a statement issued by Szijjártó’s ministry Sunday evening.

“There are no big unresolved problems between Russia and Hungary at present,” the statement says, adding that bilateral relations between the two countries have been developing positively and are characterized by “a high degree of mutual trust, stability and pragmatism,” according to MTI.