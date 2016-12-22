Áder could run for presidency again after all

BBJ

Hungary’s President János Áder has been chosen by governing Fidesz members to be the party’s choice of presidential candidate for the next term, according to reports. Earlier speculation suggested the party would not back Áder.

Hungarian news portal index.hu reported that the decision was made at a meeting of Fidesz held at Dobogókő (a tourist site in the village of Pilisszentkereszt, some 20 km from Budapest in the Pilis Mountains). The meeting also focused on organizational and personal issues of upcoming campaigns, the portal reported.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said last week that he considered Áder’s rerunning a “serious possibility”, while house speaker László Kövér said that the president is doing such a good work that even the opposition cannot question it, the Hungarian portal added.