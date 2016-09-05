Hungarian customers prefer watching sports broadcasts on projectors

According to recent research, conducted by Kutatópont on behalf of Epson, to review sport-viewing habits in Hungary, if sports fans ran a hospitality establishment they would invest in purchasing a projector. We asked Gáspár Tőrös (pictured), Product and New Business Solutions Manager for Epson Hungary about the results of the research.

Is it true that sports fans are committed to the large format display technological solutions?

In the age of smartphones and tablets it is remarkable that only a small number of people follow sports competitions on smart devices having smaller displays, according to the research. Almost two-thirds of those sports fans who organize a gathering for cheering at their friend’s house during international sport events own a television with its screen bigger than 100 cm. Some 23% of this group would rather change their TV to a projector right now, if they had the opportunity to do so. The study revealed that people prefer watching sports broadcasts on bigger screens.

The research shows that the majority of the respondents prefer to follow sports broadcasts during popular international events together with friends, and only 10% of them plans to purchase projectors. What is the reason behind this?

We found that those who plan to purchase a projector had noted the lack of space to project on in their homes and the price of the product had been keeping them from buying one. However, the majority (55%) of them would be willing to spend between HUF 151,000 to HUF 250,000 on a projector. Epson’s widespread portfolio contains projectors with 3LCD technology and user friendly set up, available for the price of a television. What is more, short distance projectors can easily set up to project on smaller surfaces as well, so that Epson, as a leading manufacturer, meets customer demands.

The study also revealed that one-third of catering establishments would switch to projectors. In terms of customer experience, what are the benefits of using a projector in the hospitality business?

During popular international sports events and continental championships, catering establishments expect an increase in the number of guests, while the guests have demands of high image quality, even in outdoor places like beer gardens. Epson projectors offer an equally high white brightness and color brightness (or Color Light Output – CLO) which helps to create sharp, smooth and flowing images, even in daylight conditions. The members of hospitality and catering businesses now have the solution in their hands to meet the needs of sports fans. Most of the establishments possessing a projector believe displaying sports events with a projector comes with many benefits, including that it increases the number of guests, and raises the standards and appreciation of the establishment across social media channels.

What are the trends in Hungary regarding meeting customer demands in the hospitality segment?

Most of the respondents of the survey acquire a beer house, a pub or a bistro with the capacity of hosting 10 to 500 people, but restaurants, inns, wine bars and coffee houses took part in the study as well. According to the research, one of the most important aspects when choosing a public place to watch sports events is whether the place is equipped with a projector or not. In addition, most (63%) of respondents suggested that they would invest in purchasing a projector if they were running a pub or a beer garden. Nearly one-fourth of the catering establishments already uses projectors, yet one-third of the hospitality establishments who lack projectors are planning to purchase one. Thus, the rise in meeting the customer demands is clearly visible, and more and more businesses have been realizing that they need to widen their range of services to stay competitive.

What are the most important factors when choosing a projector?

Respondents consider the image quality, the functionality (i.e. easy transportation) and Color Light Output (CLO). The latter is notably essential to one-fifth of the hospitality establishments surveyed – those who own a place with a terrace or a garden – because it is crucial in their case to project bright and sharp images day and night.