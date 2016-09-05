How to earn your employees’ loyalty?

BBJ

Hiring and training new employees is an expensive and long process, therefore it’s advisable to focus on keeping the high-performing colleagues at the company. This is especially true for those key people whose loss would be a setback in the performance of the organization.

Dániel Rónai, IT Team Leader, Hays Hungary

It is even more typical in dynamically developing sectors such as IT, given that the IT industry is in a continuous shortage of staff and fresh graduates cannot fill the onset of workforce demand. Companies compete with each other to recruit and retain the best employees. But as it is known an experienced professional can get several job offers weekly, some of which come from abroad where the wages are still considerably higher than in Hungary. That’s why the IT sector is still employee driven.

As we see, salary is still a very important factor, thus, those who want to compete for the best employees are slightly forced to go into price-competition. But it is certainly not just the basic salary that counts in this case. A variety of benefits, such as stock options, bonuses or cafeteria can also make the company attractive.

If you want to go further, you can think in alternative benefits like giving more vacation days than the mandatory or a pleasant working environment. For example a ‘relax room’ where employees can hang out together and play video games consents to develop a good community, which greatly increases the loyalty towards the company.

If this would be too much or doesn’t fit in the company policy you can start with small steps like not having a mandatory dress code, or let the employees work in flexible working hours. Home office is also an opportunity, which is worth considering. It became increasingly widespread in recent times, especially that more and more foreign companies are looking for experts to work for them in telework construction from Hungary.

But maybe the most important thing for IT professionals is the continuous challenge and the opportunity to grow both professionally and in career. Internal career paths or pre-defined promotion criteria could be excellent tools for it.

Furthermore, these tools might help to fill the leadership positions with internal candidates and it can maintain a positive work attitude.