Dome wins ‘Facility Management Company of the Year 2016’ award

Dome Facility Services Group was awarded the title Facility Management Company of the Year 2016 at the annual iroda.hu real estate gala held on February 2 at the Várkert Bazár in Budapest.

Gábor Décsi MRICS, managing partner

In 2016 Dome Group won an industrial FM commission for 500,000 sqm, entered the international market and extended its scope of activities.

Dome Facility Services Group has offered integrated facility management (FM) services on the Hungarian real estate market for more than 13 years.

Besides that, energy and interior construction services are also offered to clients under the brand names Dome Energy and Dome Fit-out. The Dome Real Estate Consulting service branch provides clients with full scale real estate and FM consulting services.

Following its continuous and dynamic development, Dome Group has become a key player of the FM market in Hungary.

2016 was a milestone year for Dome in many aspects. The proudest moment was when Dome won a major vehicle industry FM commission in Győr in November 2016; it represents one of the largest interlaced facility management commissions in Hungary, on an area of almost 500,000 sqm.

Dome also entered the international market in 2016, because as a founding member of the European federation 21st FM it offers – with its partners – integrated, united and tailor-made services for global companies in seven countries in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe.

2016 also brought remarkable changes in the organizational structure, because a real estate consulting branch was established, which offers real estate and facility management consulting services to corporate clients including special tasks, like the preparation of technical due diligence studies, technical surveys, cost optimization and real estate utilization.