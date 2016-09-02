Waberer’s wins Tesco delivery contract

Steve Anthony

Leading Hungarian logistics and trucking firm Waberer’s has signed a strategic agreement to deliver goods for retail supermarket chain Tesco, online business daily napi.hu reported yesterday.

According to the napi.hu report, the retail chain has signed a strategic agreement on goods delivery with Waberer’s domestic arm Waberer’s-Szemerey Logistics, which will carry out the tasks hitherto performed by Tesco’s own goods delivery team.

Waberer’s will reportedly not need to hire new staff as they will take on all of Tesco’s existing workers needed for goods delivery, including drivers, yard workers and maintenance staff. According to the agreement with Tesco, Waberer’s will hire the workers under unchanged employment and pay conditions.

The long-term cooperation concerns deliveries at Tesco’s logistics bases in Gyál and Herceghalom, affecting a total of some 200 employees – according to the Trade Union of Commercial Workers (KASZ).