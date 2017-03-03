Three Budapest hotels win prestigious Forbes awards

Sarah Sunday

Three of Budapest’s five-star hotels have been recognized by Forbes Travel Guide in giving them its own prestigious Five- and Four-Star awards.

The Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace, which stands opposite the Chain Bridge on the Pest side of the river has become the only Forbes Five-Star rated hotel in the country.

The Art Nouveau building in which the Four Seasons is located was built in the early 1900s and now boasts a combination of traditional architecture and modern design.

The hotel has now become one of 30 Four Seasons across the globe to receive a Forbes Five-Star rating. Furthermore, the spa at the Gresham was given a Four-Star rating, the only Forbes-rated spa in Hungary.

“It is a privilege for me to work with such a dedicated and passionate group of individuals, always willing to genuinely create memorable experiences for our guests, providing intuitive and reliable service,” commented Yves Giacometti, the hotel’s general manager, adding that staff were “thrilled” by the news of the Five Star award.

The Corinthia Hotel Budapest and the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest were both given Four-Star ratings by Forbes Travel Guide. The process which the travel guide goes through in order to award a hotel with a Four or Five-Star Rating is rigorous. An undercover Forbes team spends three days and two nights in each hotel, scrutinizing up to 800 different aspects of the service, focusing on facets such as location, architecture and amenities, among others.

“While Forbes Travel Guide has decades of global experience in collecting and rating luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, Hungary came into its view for the first time; it is an exceptional, but well deserved honour to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide,” said Jean Pierre Mifsud, general manager of the Corinthia. “Only three Budapest hotels earned the qualification to be considered as a candidate for the Star Rating inspection, and have been awarded by a Forbes Travel Guide star rating, which means an exceptional status not only among the Hungarian hotels, but also at a global level,” he added.

The general manager of the Kempinski, Stephan Interthal, was equally pleased, describing the award as a great honor. “It’s been our core mission, since our opening, to provide the highest and most personalized services to our guests. A ranking this strictly demanding to achieve is especially important feedback as it not only reaffirms our objectives and direction, but also offers guidance on where we have room to grow and how we can improve,” he said.