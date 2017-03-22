Profits back at MKB Bank after six years

Levente Hörömpöli-Tóth

After-tax profits in 2016 hit the HUF 9.5 billion mark at MKB Group. The positive figure is due to an 18 month-long comprehensive restructuring procedure carried out under EU supervision, the bank says.

The state acquired the troubled lender from BayernLB in 2014. It was initially restructured by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), and sold on to a consortium of two private equity funds, Blue Robin Investments and METIS Private Capital Fund, and Hungaryʼs Pannonia Pension Fund for HUF 37 bln last year.

The turn of the tide in its fortunes came about thanks to several simultaneous measures. Operational costs were cut greatly to start with. Large-scale redundancies, renegotiating favorable rental contracts and optimizing ICT expenses were part of the austerity package, and so was shrinking the corporate car pool. Professional efficiency also went up and reserves for liabilities were created in a prudent fashion.

The return on equity ratio, a key benchmark figure in banking, improved as well from 11.28% to 12.04%, while the ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) dropped from 20% to 12% because of a well-targeted portfolio cleansing. Another positive phenomenon in this regard was that for the very first time more NPLs became performing than the other way around.

“Retail needed more restructuring, but in the end, we did so well that we managed to carve out a larger market share,” CEO Ádám Balogh told a press conference yesterday. “Our main focus area, our corporate banking portfolio grew by 31% which puts us among the top three banks in this segment in Hungary.”

“The past few years were about restructuring, but now it is time to put an end to it,” Balogh said.

“We believe consolidation of the banking sector should continue,” Balogh added. “The market would need four-five big banks and we should be able to make it to the top three in three-five years.”