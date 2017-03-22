MKB back in profit after six years

Levente Hörömpöli-Tóth

After-tax profits at MKB Group hit the HUF 9.5 billion mark in 2016. The positive figure is due to an 18-month comprehensive restructuring procedure carried out under EU supervision, the bank said on Tuesday.

The state acquired the troubled lender from BayernLB in 2014. It was initially restructured by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), and then sold on to a consortium of two private equity funds, Blue Robin Investments and METIS Private Capital Fund, together with Hungaryʼs Pannónia Pension Fund, for HUF 37 bln last year.

The turn of the tide in the bankʼs fortunes came about thanks to several simultaneous measures, said the bank. Operational costs were cut greatly to start with. Large-scale redundancies, renegotiating favorable rental contracts and optimizing ICT expenses were part of the austerity package, and so was shrinking the corporate car pool. Professional efficiency also improved and reserves for liabilities were created in a prudent fashion.

The return on equity ratio, a key benchmark figure in banking, improved as well from 11.28% to 12.04%, while the ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) dropped from 20% to 12% because of a well-targeted portfolio cleansing. Another positive phenomenon in this regard was that for the very first time more NPLs became performing than the other way around.

“Retail needed more restructuring, but in the end, we did so well that we managed to carve out a larger market share,” CEO Ádám Balogh told a press conference on Tuesday. “Our main focus area, our corporate banking portfolio, grew by 31%, which puts us among the top three banks in this segment in Hungary.”

“The past few years were about restructuring, but now it is time to put an end to it,” Balogh said. “We believe consolidation of the banking sector should continue. The market would need 4-5 big banks and we should be able to make it to the top three in 3-5 years.”