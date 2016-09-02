Four in ten students take jobs

Steve Anthony

While in previous years only around one in ten students took on some kind of paid work, this proportion is currently around 40%, Balázs Simon, the general secretary of DiákÉSZ, the lobby group representing the country’s biggest student associations, told daily Népszabadság today.

The report noted that the rise in the proportion of working students does not actually mean there are more students working, since the number of students has declined, while the tightening of attendance rules at institutions of higher education means that there is less spare time left to students to take on work.

Zoltán Kott, member of the board of student work association Meló-Diák, estimated that around 30% more students typically work during the summer months, although he noted that there is demand for student workers during other seasons as well.

According to surveys by schools associations, some 130,000 students take on some kind of paid work for varying periods each year, while the number of companies looking for student workers to plug the gaps is continuously increasing. Parallel with this, hourly wages paid to students have been on the increase for around a year now.