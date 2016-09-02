Amnesty weighs in on referendum campaign

Steve Anthony

Amnesty International Hungary will launch its own information campaign in the lead-up to the October 2 referendum on EU quotas for accepting refugees. The goal of the campaign will be to provide voting citizens with information on the referendum and refugees, Amnesty told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

According to daily Népszabadság, the human rights organization would like to present an objective and precise picture to counter what it calls “the government’s xenophobic campaign” and to inform people who truly want to understand what the referendum is about. As part of the campaign – named #tudjmegtöbbet (“know more”), in a clear nod to the government’s “Tudta…” (“Did you know…?”) poster campaign – a weekly blog will endeavor to counter common misconceptions and answer frequently asked questions about refugees and asylum seekers.

The human rights organization will join the public debate in the next few weeks with blog articles, film screenings, forums and lectures on human rights issues. Details of events during the campaign will be available on AI Hungary’s website and Facebook page, where there will also be the opportunity to ask the organization live questions regarding the referendum and refugee issues.

In its press release, AI Hungary recalled that September 15 will mark one year since the Hungarian government closed off its border with Serbia, while bringing in a series of legal amendments that physically and legally shut out refugees seeking international protection from Hungary, according to Népszabadság. AI Hungary promises a conspicuous street event and public installation to mark the anniversary.