MOL, E.ON apply for EU funds for EV charging stations

MTI – Econews

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL and utilities company E.ON have submitted a joint application for HUF 1.42 billion of EU funding for charging stations for electric vehicles, MOL confirmed on Tuesday, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The two companies are applying for funding from the EUʼs Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). The total cost of the project is HUF 1.67 billion. The local unit of Japanese car maker Nissan will also join the project.

The government backed the funding application in a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

The European Commissionʼs website describes the CEF as "a key EU funding instrument to promote growth, jobs and competitiveness through targeted infrastructure investment at European level. It supports the development of high-performing, sustainable and efficiently interconnected trans-European networks in the fields of transport, energy and digital services."