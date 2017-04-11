AmCham volunteers needed for school Sustainability Week

Sarah Sunday

In tandem with the upcoming Earth Day celebrations on April 22, educational non-profit PontVelem is partnering with Hungary’s Ministry of Human Capacities to organize the second annual Sustainability Week (April 24-28) in primary and high schools throughout the country.

Following a surge in the number of schools participating, members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (AmCham) are being asked to join the cause and volunteer their services during the week of environmental education.

In 2016, Sustainability Week was launched in 700 schools with approximately 60,000 participating students. This year, interest has grown and more than 1,700 schools have registered to join. Different themes will be taught throughout the week, with topics such as caring for animals responsibly, reducing our carbon footprint, and following a healthy diet.

There are different ways in which AmCham volunteers can take action, either by joining in the classroom teaching sessions or by providing professional advice regarding operational actions of the program. Volunteers have the choice of which school they wish to work with. In order to register to volunteer, visit the Hungarian-language Sustainability Week website here where you can choose from a school that best suits you. Following registration, information on school representatives will be sent to you so that you can further discuss volunteer roles.