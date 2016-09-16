Zalaegerszeg test track could be operational by 2017-18

MTI – Econews

The first, smaller self-driving car test track the government plans to build in Zalaegerszeg could be operational by 2017-18, with the bigger track expected to be completed between 2020 and 2022, mayor Zoltán Balaicz of Fidesz-KDNP said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Under a resolution taken by the local council, the city will contribute a 250-hectare area for the HUF 40 billion investment. The project will create 100 jobs directly, and a further 350 indirectly, for highly qualified professionals, the mayor said.

It was earlier reported that the state would cover HUF 37 bln of the cost of the track and European Union would provide funding of HUF 3 bln.