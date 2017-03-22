With falling pre-paid purchases, mobile subscriptions drop in 2016

BBJ

The number of Hungarian mobile subscriptions dropped slightly in 2016, by 0.6% compared to the preceding year to 11.8 million, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported in a summary of data.

According to the KSH, the drop was chiefly fueled by the tendency of falling pre-paid subscriptions exceeding the rising number of post-paid subscriptions. The number of post-paid subscriptions grew by 3.8% to more than 7 million, while the number of pre-paid subscriptions dropped to 40% of the total.

Mobile data traffic increased by 39% to 77,700 terabytes in 2016, as compared to the previous year, while 68% of all data transfers took place via the 4G/LTE system in the fourth quarter.

The number of text messages sent in 2016 was up by 3.7%, and the number of MMS messages rose 2.8%.