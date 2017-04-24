Wing launches Skylight City office development

BBJ

Real estate developer Wing is transforming the Material Center building, which until now has operated as a shopping mall, into a high-quality yet cost-effective office building, giving it a new lease of life both architecturally and in terms of its function, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The more than 20,000 square-meter building will be fully converted and renovated to a high standard, to be reborn as the Skylight City office center. The preparatory works have already begun, and offices are already available for rental in the building.

Wing believes that the features of the seven-story building, located on Róbert Károly körút near Váci út, make it ideal for office use, thus the real estate developer decided to purchase the building and repurpose it following conversion and renovation. Reconstruction work at Skylight City will completely transform the interior spaces, while the external elements of the facade will be upgraded to reflect the building’s new character, the developer promises.

Wing claims to always aim to create buildings which, while responding to the latest market needs, also represent value for their tenants in the long term, an approach it adopted when deciding on the future of Skylight City.

“An important design consideration was the need to take into account the aesthetic standards and working environment demanded by the millennial and post-millennial generations. Based on these considerations, and in accordance with the present-day expectations of companies, we are creating an innovative, livable and inspiring working environment with a modern look,” said Norbert Schőmer, Wing Zrt.’s deputy CEO responsible for office developments.

“In terms of both its pricing and the timing of the project, this building is accessible right now to all companies that are looking for a larger office space,” Schőmer said, adding that the company sees huge potential in the conversion project as the building comes with an excellent set of parameters and features.

Wing believes an advantage of the building is that it can serve as a company headquarters, but also provides opportunities for subdividing the floors into several offices. The building has a total area of around 20,000 sqm, and each story has a floor area of 2,400 sqm which can be split into up to four units. The minimum office space available for rental is 600 sqm. The layout of the offices can be configured with a high degree of flexibility on every story, without compromising cost-effective operation, says Wing.

The building, which aims to comply with the BREEAM In-Use rating system, seeks to maximize the comfort and convenience of workers with user-friendly services such as bicycle storage facilities in the underground car park, WiFi in common areas, and a floor devoted to fitness facilities, Wing vows.

The architectural designs of Skylight City were drawn up by Wing’s architectural studio Aspectus Architect, while the interior design is the work of Lab5. The letting agent for the new office building is property market consulting firm Eston.