Voluntary, private pension fund membership drops

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Membership in Hungarian voluntary and private pension funds declined last year, data compiled by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
Membership in voluntary pension funds edged down 1% to 1,138,170. At the same time, assets managed by the funds rose 8.7% to HUF 1.264 trillion.
Membership in private pension funds fell 2% to 57,985. Assets managed by the funds rose 7.6% to HUF 236 billion.
Membership in health funds also fell slightly to 1,052,995, although member contributions were up 4.5% at HUF 50 bln.
scroll for moreall times CET
managing partner at Dome Facility Services Group
partner and leading tax expert at LeitnerLeitner
Assistant professor of integrity and leadership at CEU