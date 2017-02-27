Voluntary, private pension fund membership drops

MTI – Econews

Membership in Hungarian voluntary and private pension funds declined last year, data compiled by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Membership in voluntary pension funds edged down 1% to 1,138,170. At the same time, assets managed by the funds rose 8.7% to HUF 1.264 trillion.

Membership in private pension funds fell 2% to 57,985. Assets managed by the funds rose 7.6% to HUF 236 billion.

Membership in health funds also fell slightly to 1,052,995, although member contributions were up 4.5% at HUF 50 bln.