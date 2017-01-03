Vehicle importers in Hungary see 5% market growth in 2017

MTI – Econews

Hungarian vehicle importers expect 5% market growth this year, the head of the Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The MGE expects passenger car sales to rise 6% this year, climbing over 100,000 for the first year since the financial crisis, said MGE head Peter Erdélyi.

Light commercial vehicle sales are set to rise 3% to 24,000, he added.

Heavy commercial vehicle sales are seen stagnating at 5,500, while bus sales increase 22% to 500, and motorcycle sales rise 8% to 2,400.

Last year, passenger car sales rose 25% to 96,555. Sales of imported used cars were up 16% at 142,000.