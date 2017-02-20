Used car sales in Hungary predicted to reach 680,000 in 2017

MTI – Econews

Used car sales in Hungary are set to climb by 11.5% this year, reaching 680,000, a survey by used car portal Hasznaltauto.hu shows, according to a report on state wire service MTI.

The pace of growth is expected to slow slightly from 12-13% in 2016.

The sale of used imported cars is expected to rise 9% this year, well under the 16% increase in 2016.