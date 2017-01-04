TV spots soar to 2.37 mln in H1 2016

MTI – Econews

Television channels in Hungary aired a total of 2.37 million advertising spots in the first half of 2016, up from 1.63 million in January-June 2015, Hungaryʼs National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) announced based on a survey of 34 channels broadcasting in the country, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

In January-June 2016, new advertising spots represented 51.21% of the total, reaching 1.21 million in number. The number of new ads was up from 821,400 and their share rose from 48.43%.

The NMHH found that there were 2,645 new advertisements aired during the first half of last year.

Television channels on average ran 69,725 advertisements in H1 2016, up from 58,353 a year earlier. On average new advertisements were up from 29,336 to 35,705 per channel.

The market share of five-second ads continued to fall from 1.9% last year to 1.3%. An average advertisement was 24.2 seconds long.

Most spots were about retail purchasing or leisure activities, representing 29.9% and 14.3% of all ads, respectively.

The NMHHʼs survey showed that 78.2% of all advertisements were targeted at women.