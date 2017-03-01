Turnover on Budapest bourse up in February

MTI – Econews

Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange reached HUF 202 billion in February, up from HUF 177 bln in January and HUF 191 bln in February 2016, a monthly report released by the bourse shows, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Average daily share turnover came to HUF 10.1 bln in February, higher than the daily HUF 8 bln average in January, and up from the HUF 9.1 bln average in the same month a year earlier.

The BUX index reached a new historic high during the month at 34,325 points on February 21.

Wood & Company Financial Services brokered the most share trades in February, worth HUF 86.3 bln, or 21.4% of the total, double-counted figures show. Concorde Securities was runner-up with 17.3%, and Erste Investment took third place with 15.4%.