Trading House continues to pile up losses

 BBJ
 Tuesday, August 30, 2016, 11:15

Since its founding at the end of 2012 to promote eastward expansion of trade, state-owned Hungarian National Trading House Zrt. (MNKH) has posted increasing losses every year of its operation, culminating in a loss of almost HUF 6 billion in 2015, Népszabadság reported last Friday.

Founded in the last days of 2012, the state-run firm already posted a loss of HUF 9.3 mln that year. This was followed by losses of HUF 133 mln in 2013 and HUF 2.3 bln in 2014. Some two and a half months late, the institution submitted its financial report for 2015 last Wednesday, revealing a loss of nearly HUF 6 bln last year.MNKH is 99.25% state-owned, with the remainder held by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK). It operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKM), headed by Péter Szijjártó.According to the organization’s own website, the aim of the MNKH is to support enterprises capable of exporting in finding adequate business partners on international markets. It also provides state guarantees to partners “in order to facilitate smooth trade activities that are mutually beneficial for both parties.”Responding to a critical article by online news portal index.hu last Friday, the MNKH argued that “the impact of money spent on export promotion is tangible. Hungarian exports grew to a record level last year, amounting to EUR 90.5 bln, which is an increase of 7.1% compared to 2014.” It added that the MNKH’s partners recorded total revenues from export sales of HUF 760 bln in 2014, rising to HUF 895 bln in 2015. “Export promotion is a service,” it explained. “The cost appears at the Trading House, while the revenue and profit is made by Hungarian small and medium-sized enterprises.”Index.hu, however, argued that there is no connection between MNKH and the significant growth in exports, noting that most Hungarian export sales are generated by multinational firms operating here, something over which the MNKH has no influence. The share of exports carried out by SMEs, index.hu noted, is negligible by comparison. It also questioned how much of the total amount of exports are directly attributable to deals set up by the MNKH.From a supplement released by the MNKH with its report, it emerges that despite the huge losses, no reduction in its headcount of 141 white-collar employees has occurred, Népszabadság noted. Based on wage and personnel costs in the report, the newspaper calculated that those employed at MNKH earn an average gross monthly wage of HUF 720,000, without including wage contributions burdening the employer.The earnings report acknowledges that the company needs to settle its capital status as currently its registered capital does not reach the minimum level required by law. At the same time, the MNKH has a debt of HUF 5 bln owed to the KKM, theoretically due to be repaid by the end of 2017.An analysis by index.hu noted that, despite the losses, the high costs and high wages at the MNKH could be justified if its export promotion efforts produced visible results and the export performance of SMEs improved significantly. However, it argued that this is not the case, saying that exports to countries in which the MNKH has opened offices have not only failed to grow, but have declined. It added that in some instances, the cost of maintaining the office outstrips the total value of trade turnover. Index.hu noted that in July, online news service 444.hu successfully sued the MNKH to reveal that it had set up export deals for Hungarian companies worth a total of only HUF 2.8 bln so far.

Related articles

  • Economy

    Government clears path to move circus out of City Park

    The government has designated the insolvent owner of the property at Ajtósi Dürer sor 19–21 a company of high strategic importance, clearing the way for the site and buildings to be taken over by the Capital Circus of Budapest, according to a report yesterday on City Park information site varosliget.info.

     Mon, Aug. 29, 2016, 14:07
  • Economy

    Government to launch new vocational schools

    Two new types of vocational training schools, which will offer students both a technical path and an academic path, will open in Hungary as the semester begins next month, Economy Minister Mihály Varga said during a visit to Kecskemét today, according to state news agency MTI.

     Mon, Aug. 29, 2016, 13:36
  • Economy

    Cigarette prices to be hiked from Thursday

    Based on a new law on excise tax adopted by Hungarian lawmakers in June, the excise tax on tobacco products will increase from Thursday, and more price hikes are coming, according to Hungarian news agency MTI, reported by business news portal napi.hu yesterday.

     Mon, Aug. 29, 2016, 13:16
  • Budapest

    Islamic culture center to open in Budapest

    Workers have been busy for months at an address on Gutenberg tér in Budapest’s District 8 to complete what will reportedly be an Islamic culture center, according to a report on atv.hu, the website of private TV channel ATV.

     Mon, Aug. 29, 2016, 13:05
  • Economy

    Hungarian MPs visit Taiwan to improve ties

    A delegation from the Hungarian Parliament is visiting Taiwan to explore the feasibility of bilateral cooperation in economics and trade, according to a statement released yesterday by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported by English-language Taiwan paper The China Post.

     Mon, Aug. 29, 2016, 12:30
  • Politics

    Orbán says EU needs an army, not refugee policy

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said “migration and social issues should not be managed at the EU level” but the EU should do more to address security, and should establish a European army, at a meeting involving Central European leaders and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw Friday, according to the governmentʼs website.

     Sun, Aug. 28, 2016, 14:59
  • Economy

    Food retail turnover grows by 2.5% in Q2, but we buy less

    Food retail turnover in Hungary grew by 2.5% in the second quarter of 2016 compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a consumer research analysis by Nielsen shows, as reported yesterday by online portal index.hu. The increase in turnover at retailers was apparently due to price hikes, as the actual amount of sold decreased 0.2%, Nielsen said.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 14:55
  • Business

    Decathlon opens downtown store at Nyugati

    Hitherto operating stores only on the outskirts of Budapest, the sporting goods chain Decathlon yesterday announced the opening of a new store on downtown Nyugati tér, near the Western railway station, online portal index.hu reports.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 14:42
  • Economy

    Lack of seasonal workers leaves fruit unpicked

    The fruit and vegetable-growing sector is facing a shortage of at least 50,000, but as many as 80,000 seasonal workers, with scarcely anyone to be found to pick crops of tomatoes, cucumbers and apples, according to a report in daily Világgazdaság today.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 13:07
  • Politics

    Orbán plans super-fence, raises specter of Muslim hordes

    Prime Minister Viktor Orbán promised to build a new, more permanent fence at Hungary’s southern border, boasting that “even birds can’t fly in without being checked,” during his regular biweekly radio interview, online news portal index.hu and other sources report today.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 12:23