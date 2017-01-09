Trade surplus up to EUR 908 mln in November

BBJ

Hungary’s trade surplus was up EUR 130 million to EUR 908 mln in November compared to the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a first release of data.

In euro terms, exports increased by 5.8% and imports by 4.6% in November compared to the same month a year earlier. The value of exports amounted to EUR 8.6 billion and that of imports to EUR 7.7 bln, according to KSH data. The share of European Union member states was 80% of exports and 77% of imports, the KSH added.

In the January-November period, the euro value of exports grew by 2.7% and that of imports by 1.0%, reaching EUR 86.0 bln and EUR 76.5 bln, respectively. The trade surplus in the period grew by EUR 1.5 bln to EUR 9.5 bln, as compared to the corresponding eleven-month period of the previous year.