Trade in UBM Holding shares starts

MTI – Econews

Trade in shares of agribusiness UBM Holding will start on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT) today, the bourseʼs CEO said in a resolution published late yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

UBM Holdingʼs shares were listed on the BÉT in mid-December but it did not post its prospectus until Wednesday.

UBM is Hungaryʼs largest trader of raw materials for feed, as well as being a major feed producer itself, according to its website. It sells more than 1 million tons of protein, cereals and feed a year.