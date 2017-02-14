Szijjártó meets automotive industry leaders in Japan

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó met with the head of Japanese car maker Suzuki on Tuesday, as well as with representatives of peer Toyota and tire maker Bridgestone, during his ongoing visit to Japan, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

(Photo:kormany.hu/Gergely Botár)

The talks will produce new investments in Hungary, Szijjártó told MTI by telephone, adding that these will be announced later after final decisions have been taken and with the consent of the companies involved.

Szijjártó said he had received positive feedback at the talks on government tax measures that have made Hungary the country with the most attractive investment environment in the European Union. The minister added that his partners in talks also delivered a positive assessment of initiatives to improve mobility and restructure the education system.

Szijjártó revealed that a decision was also taken on a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Electric Industries, a manufacturer of electric wire and optical fiber cables.

On the second day of his two-day visit, Szijjártó also met with Hiroyuki Ishige, chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and Yuji Yamamoto, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. The talks marked the start of negotiations on licensing for the export of wild boar meat to Japan.