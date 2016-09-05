Szijjártó: German carmakers keep faith in Hungary

BBJ

German carmakers have continued to trust in Hungary, building on their positive experiences in the country, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Friday following a meeting with Matthias Wissmann, president of the 600-member German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Szijjártó noted that over the past two years a total of 25 investment projects with an accumulated worth of €1.5 billion were carried out in Hungary by German automotive companies, which he interpreted as a sign of trust in Hungary. The minister was reported as adding that the association head considers the policy of the Hungarian government as “favorable” and “reasonable.”

Explaining the policy, Szijjártó said it takes the car industryʼs interests into account while also considering competitiveness and environmental protection, citing European Union decisions on greenhouse gas emissions and Hungarian efforts to enforce competitiveness considerations, MTI reported.