Szijjártó encourages Hungarian firms to do business in Georgia

MTI – Econews

All of the necessary political measures have been taken for Hungarian companies to succeed on the market in Georgia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said after meeting with Georgian leaders in Tbilisi on Friday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Water management is the biggest area of potential cooperation between Hungarian and Georgian companies, Szijjártó said. The second big area is food and farm technology, especially that used in refrigerated warehouses. The third is infrastructure, including energy, transport and sport infrastructure, he added.

Magyar Eximbank is opening an EUR 85 million credit line to support Hungarian companiesʼ business in Georgia.

Szijjártó noted that Hungarian drug exports to the country exceed an annual USD 25 mln.