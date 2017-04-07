Szijjártó discusses infrastructure with Slovenian officials

BBJ

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó met with Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar and members of his cabinet yesterday, discussing matters related to infrastructure, Szijjártó told Hungarian wire service MTI over the phone.

The Hungarian minister said he held talks with Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec and Minister of Infrastructure Peter Gaspersic.

Szijjártó proposed after the discussions that a gas interconnector between the two countries could link up the networks in “a few years” with an annual capacity of 1.3 billion cubic meters.

He also said that, by the end of 2018, the two countries will finish required investments to connect their electricity networks, noting that the necessary infrastructure has been completed.

By the end of 2019, the Budapest-Ljubljana highway, near the border, will be stretched into a dual-carriageway, eliminating the current bottleneck, the Hungarian minister said.

As long as Hungarian companies can sign long-term leases at the port of Koper as well as participate in the railway upgrade, Szijjártó said Hungary is ready to participate financially in the expansion of those.