Szijjártó announces four Japanese investments in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Four agreements on new Japanese investments in Hungary have been signed, Hungaryʼs Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told Hungarian news agency MTI in a telephone interview after conducting talks in Tokyo on Monday.

The four companies will bring total investments of HUF 26 bln to Hungary, creating 400 jobs. Two of the investors are active in the automotive sector, one in the food industry and one in the hotel industry, the minister said.

There are 151 Japanese-owned companies in Hungary employing 31,000 people, Szijjártó noted. Seven of these companies have signed strategic partnership agreements with the Hungarian government, he added. The 151 companies have so far invested USD 4.4 bln in the country.