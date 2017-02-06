Széchenyi Card outlays reach HUF 180 bln in 2016

MTI – Econews

Outlays made under Hungaryʼs Széchenyi Card program, a state-sponsored scheme that offers businesses revolving credit, reached HUF 180 billion last year, László Krisán, CEO of KAVOSZ, which runs the scheme, told Hungarian news agency MTI.

(Photo: LaMography/Moni Lazar)

Businesses tapped into the credit line more than 21,000 times during the year, Krisán said.

Since the program’s launch in 2002, businesses have used more than HUF 1.7 trillion of Széchenyi Card credit.

Companies outside of the capital used three-quarters of the credit.