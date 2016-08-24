Survey: Foreign supermarket chains pay best

BBJ

Amid an increasing shortage of workers on the domestic labor market, foreign-­owned supermarket chains are offering ever more attractive wages to employees, while pay for workers at Hungarian owned chains continues to lag behind, a survey published today by online news portal index.hu reveals.

(Photo: Jessica Fejos)

With the help of data from company reports, index.hu looked into the approximate wages individual companies paid employees in the Hungarian retail sector in 2015. It emerged from this that Germany­based discount supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl reward their workers’ efforts the best.

The survey calculated approximate monthly wages by taking the companies’ 2015 wage costs, dividing them by 12, and then by the number of staff employed. The report noted that the methodolgy was not perfect for several reasons, but that it can be used for comparison.

One overall trend that seems clear from the index.hu data is that wage rises in the sector are noticeable across the board in recent times.

The survey found that gross monthly wages that can be earned by a shelf­ stacker or cashier at Lidl amount to HUF 246,856 per month, with a further HUF 22,647 potentially attainable in the form of various bonuses and benefits.

The highest attainable monthly wage for a shelf ­stacker at Aldi came out somewhat lower in the survey, at a gross HUF 216,500 based on a 40­-hour week, but the report found that Aldi cashiers are able to earn as much as HUF 296,300 per month.

Based on an interview with Tesco Hungary Managing Director Zsolt Pálinkás in May, index.hu estimated that a shelf ­stacker or cashier working a 40­-hour week at the chain could make at most HUF 175,950 on average per month.

As far as shop managers are concerned, the index.hu survey found that Lidl paid its managers more than Aldi, citing gross monthly pay estimates of HUF 673,856 and HUF 543,300, respectively, at the two chains.

In response to a query from index.hu, CBA said only that the chain functions as a franchise system, and consequently is comprised of independently functioning economic units making payroll decisions within their own competence.