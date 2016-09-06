Subsidies for vending machine operators

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government is allocating more than HUF 2 billion in subsidies to vending machine operators to comply with reporting requirements in force from the start of next year, according to a statement sent to Hungarian news agency MTI yesterday.

Food and drink vending machines must be linked electronically to the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) from January 1, 2017, according to a government decree published Friday, MTI noted.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said in the statement yesterday that a number of businesses offering services, such as dry cleaners, auto mechanics, money changers and taxis, will be required to use tills connected directly to the tax office from January 1.

Hungary made the use of such tills mandatory for a broad range of businesses in 2014 as part of measures to crack down on tax evasion.