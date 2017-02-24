Stats show further recorvery of Hungary’s housing market

BBJ

The Hungarian housing market saw further recovery with the number of new dwellings built, home construction permits issued, and simple declarations concerning their construction all up last year, Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in first release of data.

Compared to the preceding year, 31% more (9,994) news dwellings were built in 2016. The total number of issued home construction permits issued and simple declarations was 31,559, more than two-and-a-half times higher than in 2015, according to data by KSH.

The number of dwellings built increased in all types of settlements, though there was a higher than average increase in towns of county rank (49%) and in Budapest (44%), KSH reported. However, the proportion of dwellings built by individuals fell from 59% to 49%, while that of dwellings built by enterprises increased from 39% to 50%, KSH added.

Among the newly built homes, the proportion of family houses fell from 60% to 51% and the share of homes in multi-storey, multi-dwelling buildings increased from 33% to 42%, KSH data shows, while the average floor-area of homes decreased by 7 sqm to 94 sqm.