State treasury becomes paying agency of farming support

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian State Treasury has been reported to start managing area-based agricultural as well as regional development support as of January 1, taking over the task from the Agricultural and Regional Office (MVH), according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

MVH is one of several state institution to be abolished as part of a reorganization of state administration. By the end the reorganization the State Treasury will be in charge of all state payments. MHVʼs tasks will be performed partly by the State Treasury, partly by regional government offices from January 1, Miklós Zsolt Kis, state secretary of the Prime Ministerʼs Office told the news agency on Thursday.

MHV operated as a paying agency of the related EU funding and the State Treasury had to be accredited and has been granted a conditional accreditation by the respective EU authorities on December 27 to take over that task.

The final accreditation is expected to be completed by October 15, 2017, Kis said.