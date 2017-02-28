‘Space center,’ glass bridge planned in northeast

Christian Keszthelyi

The Hungarian government has decided to build a “space center” in Gyulaháza, northeast Hungary, birthplace of the countryʼs only astronaut Bertalan Farkas, for HUF 3 billion, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported today, citing the official gazette Magyar Közlöny. The world’s longest glass bridge could be built in Sátoraljaújhely as well.

The town of 2,000 inhabitants already sports a statue of Soviet space pioneer Yuri Gagarin and a space exhibition. Mayor Béla Bardi told local online news portal Szon.hu (Szabolcs Online) that the town had originally tendered for an exhibition room in order to give a home to space exhibition material earlier put on view in the recently closed Transport Museum. No further details are available about the project, index.hu noted, however.

Glass bridge to break record?

As part of the same tourism investment package in the region, a glass bridge will be built in Sátoraljaújhely through an investment of HUF 2.5 billion. The idea of building a suspension bridge between Szárhegy and Várhegy emerged in the summer of 2015; however, initial plans did not specify a glass bridge, index.hu notes.

According to Hungarian blog Vastagbőr, the bridge would break a record, as with its planned 700-meter span, it would be 270 meters longer than the world’s current longest glass bridge. An image of the proposed bridge can be seen here.

All the investments are being financed from domestic funds, according to index.hu.