S&P to review Hungary’s sovereign rating today

BBJ

Rating agency Standard and Poor’s is scheduled to review Hungary’s sovereign rating today, and an announcement on the review will be made after the close of European markets, late today, according to reports.

S&P last reviewed Hungary in March, after which it affirmed the country’s ’BB+/Bʼ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings with a stable outlook, Hungarian news agency MTI reported yesterday. The review today will be the last one for Hungary scheduled for this year.