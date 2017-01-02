Some 33,000 Hungarians abroad receive pension

BBJ

Almost 33,000 Hungarians living abroad receive pensions or “pension-like provisions” from Hungary, though significantly less in amount than their peers living here, according to statistics by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), Hungarian daily Magyar Idők reported today.

The majority of the recipients live in Germany, which is followed by Australia, Canada, the United States, Sweden, Slovakia and Austria, according to the daily.

Some 85% of the recipients, almost 30,000, are provided with retirement pension; approximately 2,500 people receive pension as widows and/or parents; while the rest receives pensions as orphan support, according to data by the KSH.

Significant differences are seen in service time between those who receive pensions abroad and here, though. Retirement pensioners have served 35-44 years in 57% here in Hungary, while the majority of pensioners living abroad have only served 15 years. Therefore, pension recipients abroad receive almost HUF 45,000 in average, while their peers in Hungary are sent an average HUF 109,000 monthly, the data by KSH shows, according to the daily.