Ship and ferry passenger numbers up in 2016

Members of the ship and ferry association carried 2.4 million passengers last year, 20% more than in 2015, association head Zsolt Varga told a press conference yesterday afternoon, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
The association has 15 member companies, covering 90% of the Hungarian waterborne transportation market, Varga said.
Some 80% of tourists visiting Budapest or Lake Balaton use ships and ferries, the association head said, adding that it hopes to increase passenger numbers again this year because of the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships being held in the capital.
managing partner at Dome Facility Services Group
partner and leading tax expert at LeitnerLeitner
Assistant professor of integrity and leadership at CEU