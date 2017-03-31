Retail lending stock of banks unchanged in February

MTI – Econews

The retail lending stock of Hungarian banks was stable in February compared to the previous month, fresh data from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The retail lending stock of banks stood at HUF 5.782 trillion according to non-adjusted data. Transactions increased the stock of loans by HUF 1.3 billion, but revaluations reduced it by an equal amount.

Seasonally unadjusted data show an increase of HUF 2.2 bln in forint loans and a HUF 0.8 bln decrease in foreign currency loans. Revaluations decreased forint loans by about HUF 0.9 bln, and FX loans by around HUF 0.5 bln.

The stock of retail deposits fell HUF 7.7 bln to HUF 7,374.8 bln in February on net inflows of HUF 1.7 bln, while revaluations decreased the deposit stock by HUF 9.3 bln.

Forint deposits increased by HUF 1 bln and foreign currency deposits were up HUF 0.6 bln because of transactions, but revaluations decreased FX deposits by HUF 9.4 bln.

The euro weakened by around 1.05% against the forint between the end of January and the end of February, calculating with the central bankʼs daily fixing.