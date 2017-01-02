Retail lending stock of banks down in November

MTI – Econews

Retail lending stock of Hungarian banks fell in November from the previous month, recent data from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Retail lending stock of the banks was down HUF 101.2 billion at HUF 5.6857 trillion according to non-adjusted data. Transactions increased the stock of loans by HUF 8.6 bln and revaluations reduced it by HUF 109.8 bln.

Seasonally unadjusted data shows a decrease of HUF 97.7 bln in forint loans and HUF 3.5 bln in foreign currency loans. Revaluations decreased forint loans by HUF 108.5 bln.

Stock of retail deposits grew HUF 72.1 bln to HUF 7,165.5 bln in November on net inflows of HUF 56.8 bln as revaluations increased deposit stock by HUF 15.3 bln.

Forint deposits increased by HUF 104.6 bln and foreign currency deposits were down 47.8 bln because of transactions but revaluations increased FX deposits by HUF 15.3 bln.

The euro strengthened around 0.57% against the forint between the end of October 2016 and the end of November 2016, calculating with the central bankʼs daily fixing.