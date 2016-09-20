Report expects vehicle gas prices to rise

BBJ

Taxes on vehicle gas and diesel are expected to be raised by the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) by HUF 5 and HUF 10 per liter, respectively, due to the global increase in average oil prices, Hungarian online daily napi.hu reported today.

Calculating based on figures of the first half, Hungary’s budget could be lifted by HUF 7.6 billion through the expected raise, comprised of HUF 1.9 bln extra income on vehicle gas and HUF 5.7 bln on diesel, index.hu reported.

The Hungarian daily calculates that after the tax increase, prices could rise by about HUF 6 per liter in the case of vehicle gas and by about HUF 12 per liter in the case of diesel.