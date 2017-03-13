Record electricity consumption in winter season, says Mavir

remember me
Electricity consumption in Hungary rose to a new record in winter 2016/17 due to unusually cold weather, the transmission system operator Mavir said on Friday, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.
Electricity consumption in the 2016/17 winter season was up almost 500 GWh, or 5.3% from a year earlier, totaling 11,914 GWh compared to 11,433 GWh a year earlier.
Power consumption in January rose by 6.9% to 4,271 GWh, from 3,995 GWh in January 2016.
