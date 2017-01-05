Railway labor shortage becomes grave

BBJ

Due to a huge labor shortage of Hungarian railway workers, passengers are expected to experience more delays on an increasing number of journeys in the country, János Meleg, president of the Railway Workers’ Trade Union (VSz), said this morning on commercial station Hír TV, according to news portal napi.hu.

Meleg said he believes the labor shortage could only be tackled if professions in the sector were made more attractive, which means salaries should be raised, according to the Hungarian portal.

He also noted that the union has frequently warned about the labor shortage in the sector, which saw almost 800 unfilled vacancies in August. At the end of 2015, the labor shortage in the sector amounted to 233 workers, so the number has taken a huge leap in just the first half of last year, the president was reported as saying.

The chief reason behind the growing shortage, according to the union’s stance, is that Hungarians are leaving the country for better opportunities elsewhere, while at the same time there are no replacements for those who are retiring from the sector. Data from the union show that by the end of 2019, almost 4,000 people could retire from the sector.