Purchases with bankcards on the rise in Hungary

MTI – Econews

The number of purchases made in Hungary with locally issued bank cards rose 24% to 122 million in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, Hungarian news agency MTI reported yesterday.

The value of the purchases was up 26% at HUF 849.6 billion.

For the first time, the number of transactions made with contactless cards exceeded those of conventional cards.

The number of cash withdrawals made in Hungary using locally issued cards edged down 1% to 27 million. The value of the withdrawals rose 1% to HUF 1,726 bln.