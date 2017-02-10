Paks NPP output reached 16,054 GWh in 2016

MTI – Econews

Output of Hungaryʼs Paks nuclear power plant rose by 1.4% to 16,054 GWh last year, CEO István Hamvas said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The plant met 36.5% of domestic demand for electricity and accounted for 51.3% of Hungaryʼs national electricity output.

The revenue of Paks edged up half a percent to HUF 174.8 billion. Pre-tax profit came to HUF 18.3 bln.