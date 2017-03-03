Over two-thirds of Hungarian firms expect or plan CAPEX

MTI – Econews

The percentage of Hungarian companies that expect or are certain to make investments in the coming 12 months stood at 67.9% at the end of last year, up 6.6 percentage points from a year earlier, a survey by the Hungarian Development Bank (MFB) shows.

About 37% of companies said they had firm plans to make capital expenditures in the coming period, up from just a little more than one-quarter a year earlier.

The percentage of companies with short capacity rose to an unprecedented 22.2%.

MFB projected Hungaryʼs investment volume could climb by 13.2% this year, based on the results of the survey.